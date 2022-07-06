Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 4,524 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,063 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

