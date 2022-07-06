Welch & Forbes LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $305,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $100,938,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $175.42 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

