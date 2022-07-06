Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 2,251 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

