Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average is $124.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

