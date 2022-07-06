Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

