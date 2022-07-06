Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

