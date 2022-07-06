Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 70 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 10,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 74,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

CAT opened at $173.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.96 and a 200 day moving average of $209.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

