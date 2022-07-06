Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

