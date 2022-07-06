Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 270 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $44,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $155.87.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.