Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.5% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $664,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 561.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 45,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

