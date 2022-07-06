Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $91.68 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $91,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.95.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

