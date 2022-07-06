Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $980.36 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 2.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $980,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $450,000.
Shares of GBIL opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.73 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.95.
