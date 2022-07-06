Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.