Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,480 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $146,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

