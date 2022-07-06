Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Set at GBX 6,105 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,105 ($73.93) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 255.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($59.34) to GBX 2,800 ($33.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.07) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.12) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($42.38) to GBX 3,300 ($39.96) in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,725.36 ($45.11).

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,715.50 ($20.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,017,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,620.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,283.80. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,664 ($20.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,478 ($66.34).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

