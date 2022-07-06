Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Down to $21.21

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $20.41. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 1,776 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:WDS)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woodside Energy Group (WDS)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.