WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 1,500 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in CarMax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after acquiring an additional 460,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 280,673 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

NYSE KMX opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

