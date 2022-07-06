WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 525 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after buying an additional 1,609,489 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

NYSE ABT opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $191.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

