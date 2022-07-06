WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $376.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

