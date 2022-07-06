WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $270.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.60 and a 200 day moving average of $312.31. The company has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $266.83 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

