WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $309,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DE stock opened at $292.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $287.71 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.14 and a 200-day moving average of $372.22. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.