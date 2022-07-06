WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 10,789 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.