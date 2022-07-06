Woonkly Power (WOOP) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. Woonkly Power has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $2.04 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woonkly Power coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.13 or 0.10279551 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00135643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 914.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Woonkly Power Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

