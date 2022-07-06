Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 910 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 878 ($10.63).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WKP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.69) to GBX 640 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Stephen Hubbard acquired 17,860 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 649 ($7.86) per share, for a total transaction of £115,911.40 ($140,362.56). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.83), for a total value of £40,172.23 ($48,646.44).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 545.50 ($6.61) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($11.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 654.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 717.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

