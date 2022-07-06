Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Up 6.1%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.32. 4,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 452,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.
A number of research firms have weighed in on XNCR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
