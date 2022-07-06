Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Xometry were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Xometry by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xometry alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

In other Xometry news, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,840.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $167,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,904.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,883 over the last 90 days.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $83.21.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.