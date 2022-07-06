XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Short Interest Update

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XPAX opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. XPAC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPAX. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,705,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,789,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,668,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,404,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

