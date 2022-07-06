Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 1.96 ($0.02), with a volume of 500,402 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3. The company has a market cap of £6.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.08.
Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)
