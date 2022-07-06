Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Holdings Lowered by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,003 shares of company stock worth $3,661,966. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.12.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

