Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Insider Zuilen Wilfred Van Sells 531 Shares

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $105.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,499. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,999,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,734,000 after buying an additional 372,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

