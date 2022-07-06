Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 million and a PE ratio of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 31.39 and a quick ratio of 30.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.
Zimtu Capital Company Profile (CVE:ZC)
Featured Stories
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.