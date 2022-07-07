12,000 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,692,000 after buying an additional 537,853 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,040 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $138,471,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. UBS Group cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $1,555,482.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $206,208.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,432. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

