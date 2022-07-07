13,970 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,685. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

