1,488 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 800,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,562,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

NYSE SRE opened at $147.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.52.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

