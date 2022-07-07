16,432 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Toro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,275,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after buying an additional 269,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,220,000 after buying an additional 24,994 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,154,000 after buying an additional 117,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Toro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,096,000 after buying an additional 53,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $78.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.