3,997 Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Bought by Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Bright Lights Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,454. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

