3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $129.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.75. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

