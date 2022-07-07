4,382 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $349.02 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.24 and a 200 day moving average of $387.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.93.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

