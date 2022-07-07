4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,708.24

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,708.24 ($32.80) and traded as low as GBX 2,260 ($27.37). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,295 ($27.79), with a volume of 36,886 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,700 ($44.81) to GBX 4,100 ($49.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £676.87 million and a PE ratio of 3,651.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,580.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,706.38.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

