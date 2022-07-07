5,000 Shares in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) Bought by Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.
7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,597. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.89.
7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.
