5,000 Shares in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) Bought by Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,597. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.