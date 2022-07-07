5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading Up 10.6%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 1,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 622,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FEAM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,340,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

