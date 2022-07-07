Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after acquiring an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after acquiring an additional 82,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.