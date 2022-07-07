Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $85,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

AGD stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (Get Rating)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.