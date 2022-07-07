ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAVMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.06) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.80) price objective on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.