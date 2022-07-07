ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAVMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.06) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.80) price objective on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

About ABN AMRO Bank (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.