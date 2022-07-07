Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

