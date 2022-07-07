Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.08.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
