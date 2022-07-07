Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.61-$10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.42 billion-$63.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.77 billion. Accenture also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.03.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $277.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,728. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.71. Accenture has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 52.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.