ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys Shares of 136,667 Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 136,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Nerdy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,055. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 57,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $169,030.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,889,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,512,461.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello acquired 27,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,095,965 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,291. 31.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nerdy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.