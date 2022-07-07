ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Grows Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466,092 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies comprises 7.8% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $157,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $24,161,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 583.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,086,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,084 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,246,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after buying an additional 1,032,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $11,588,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 54,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,349,577. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

