ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Purchases 2,053 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.78. 24,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,460. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

