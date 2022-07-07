Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Acushnet by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

